Vex Red's 'Tarantula' Is Attracted To Chaos

Vex Red emerged from a series of studio sessions around the Millennium, with their demo tape being passed to Ross Robinson.

Crunching, intense rock music bled through with electronics, their work earned a dogged cult audience.

Reforming in 2015, The Cure's Robert Smith was so delighted by their return that he invited them to play his Meltdown festival last year.

Since then it's been full steam ahead for the group, who will release new EP 'Give Me The Dark' on October 4th.

A bold return, it's a kind of gothic futurism, utilising technology to pick at old wounds.

New song 'Tarantula' leads the way, with its creepily ominous atmosphere matched by the vivid visuals.

Bassist Keith Lambert explains...

"For me personally Tarantula’s video is a reminder that there is a sort of malaise that creeps up on me. I only notice when already bloodied. It’s a reaction to the unnatural environment and the disconnection from nature. I'm attracted to the chaos of it. You have to let yourself let go."

Guitarist Terry Abbott continues: "'Tarantula' is about finding calm in a world full of noise - to quiet the static and outrun the turbulence. As our political landscapes get rougher with each new direction and power game we find ourselves underneath a growing storm. It feels like a sense of helpless imminence has us in its grasp..."

Catch Vex Red at London's Camden Assembly on September 13th.