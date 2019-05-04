Vessel x Rakhi Singh Share New Excerpt From 'Written in Fire'

Vessel and Rakhi Singh have shared a new excerpt from their new work 'Written In Fire'.

The two musicians met while working on a piece for Immix Ensemble, with the pair quickly establishing a rapport.

Seb Gainsborough (Vessel) opened up his electronic meditations in a fresh way, while Rakhi Singh was afforded fresh space for her compositions.

New work 'Written In Fire' blends string quartet and electronics, and it was intended as a response to Czech composer Leos Janacek’s second string quartet, entitled Intimate Letters.

Definitely not a re-working or re-arrangement, it seizes upon the emotional instincts in the piece to become a truly emotional narrative.

Premiered last year, it will be released shortly, and will be accompanied by some performances around the country.

We're able to air the second excerpt to emerge from the piece, a crunching, daring fusion of analogue and digital that will delight fans of Koreless, Forest Swords, or Anna Meredith.

Tune in now.

See 'Written In Fire' live at the following shows:

April

11 London Kings Place**

May

5 Cardiff Royal Welsh College of Music**

7 Manchester Royal Northern College of Music**

8 Glasgow Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

** live AV from Pedro Maia

