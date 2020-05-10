Vessel Signals New EP 'Passion'

Electronic musician Vessel will release new EP 'Passion' on November 18th.

Vessel formed new label Palpu earlier this year, a joint venture with Rakhi Singhi.

New EP 'Passion' leads the way on November 18th, with new single 'Movement III (if the telephone rings i'll be saved)' crafting a series of digital puzzles.

The piece was prompted by the work of Brazilian writer Claire Lispector, and hones in on some of the complexities presented by mental health issues.

Vessel comments: "Given the nature of the piece and what it draws from, it felt right to offer something back to people that are there for others when things turn bad. Mind have helped me a lot in the past. We live in difficult times, and services like theirs need support."

Pedro Maia directs the visual, with the film maker commenting:

"The film follows the path of a new life-form, a pilgrim on its journey to be free from the darkness. My vision was to translate Vessel’s composition into a visual journey between light and shadow, exploring the space between joy and pain, stability and instability and the idea of constant transformation. Is dissolution the way to redemption?”

Tune in now.

