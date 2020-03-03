VERO Glisten With New Single 'Waves Of Love'

Stockholm three-piece VERO met up in 2016, with their debut EP coming together with immaculate ease.

Slicing together guitar pop hymns and soothing electronics, their 90s indebted sound quickly caused a buzz in their native Sweden.

Since then they've returned to the studio, with PNKSLM Recordings swooping to claim their signature.

The band's first ever UK shows are slated for May, with VERO now sharing their bold new single 'Waves Of Sound'.

Filtering together different aspects of their sound, it's a potent return, one draped in effortless pop nous.

Between that crunching riff and the sighing chorus VERO prove themselves to be adept at the light-dark dichotomy, while asserting their own flavour in the process.

Check it out now.

