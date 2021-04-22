Veps Share Playful DIY Cut 'Ecstasy'

Norwegian group Veps return with new single 'Ecstasy'.

The band was born out of friendship, with their playfully subversive songwriting fusing alt-pop with indie rock elements.

New EP 'Open The Door' is out on June 11th, released through the always reliable Kanine Records.

Set to play The Great Escape's online edition this year, the hotly tipped Norwegian band have just unleashed a new single.

Out now, 'Ecstasy' is a skittering yet direct return, a song that pokes fun at men who are unable to emotionally commit.

Veps' own Helana Mariero Olasveengen says of ‘Ecstasy’:

“The song is about a guy who’s afraid of commitment. A guy who’d rather waste his time on self validation through hooking up with numerous people, rather than exploring his true feelings with a special person.”

The video is a home-made affair, with Veps grabbing their camera and heading to vocalist Laura Dodson’s basement for the weekend.

Laura adds: “Helena made all the amazing cakes, and the most time consuming thing about the whole process was cleaning ourselves up from all the cake and frosting in our hair. We won’t be having cake for a while…”

Tune in now.

