Vengaboys Are Soundtracking The Collapse Of Austria's Far Right

Vengaboys are embracing their role as the accidental soundtrack for the collapse of Austria's far right Freedom Party.

The hard right party won surprise gains in a recent election, pushing Heinz-Christian Strache into the role of Vice-Chancellor.

The politician was caught on camera speaking to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch’s niece, seemingly offering to fix state contracts.

Denying breaking the law, Strache has also admitted that the film is "catastrophic" to his political ambitions.

The showdown took place in a villa on Ibiza, and gleeful Austrians delighting in his demise have sent 'We're Going To Ibiza' by Vengaboys to number one.

20 years young the song is topping charts again, with Venga Boys even playing a concert in celebration.

The Vengaboys played a show to celebrate the Austrian far right party’s removal from government and they threw up an antifa flag #weliketoparty pic.twitter.com/FyfELxPISh — giorgio (@stungusbungus) June 1, 2019

