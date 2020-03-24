Vegyn Announces New EP 'Like A Good Old Friend'

Vegyn will release new six track EP 'Like A Good Old Friend' on March 19th.

The UK multi-hyphenate is renowned for his collaborative work, with his breadth encompassing JPEGMAFIA, Dean Blunt, and Frank Ocean.

Moving from the pop A League through to the left-field, Vegyn's own work somehow brings these strands together.

New EP 'Like A Good Friend' is incoming, with Vegyn sharing something special up-front.

'I See You Sometimes' is an extraordinary piece of genre-less expression, with Vegyn confounding expectations once more.

Featuring Jeshi, it's a sign of the solitary craftwork that makes Jegyn so sought after, while also nodding to his collaborative nous.

Tune in now.

