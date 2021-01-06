VC Pines Shares New 'Concrete' Video

Each of us reacted to lockdown in a different way.

For some, it came as a blow - for others, though, it afforded space to explore something different.

VC Pines sits in the latter camp, with the songwriting using the empty spaces of 2020 as a means to hone and research his craft.

Reflecting on this, he says: "It was a period of time for me where I was really able to just stop for a second and think about where I am right now as a person and as an artist, and focus on the things I really yearn for - Where I want to be, the things I want to do and also to reflect on things that have happened in my life and conversations that have shaped me."

New EP 'Concrete' is out now, with VC Pines set to play a sold out show at London's St Pancras Old Church on July 28th.

The title song is a beaut, and it's construction helped VC Pines to bring the EP as a whole into sharp focus.

He comments: "This was the first song I wrote during lockdown. I thought back to nights out and all the different emotions that rise up and die down on a heavy night out. It’s inevitably a love song. Love for romance and a love for the night together. When you find a sense of love that stops you in your tracks ‘Concrete curling, to stone I’m turning’, and also comparing the different needs, wants and characters from London nightlife - ‘city queens, in limousines, they all crawl, for ugly things, but you paint, pretty scenes, as I pluck, damaged wings.’ I love the image the saxophone paints of a lonely sax player playing under a streetlight in thick London fog."

The video is a neat depiction of these artistic yearnings - check it out below.

