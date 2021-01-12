vaultboy's 'rocket science' Is Gleefully Addictive

Florida born alt-pop riser vaultboy returns with new single 'rocket science'.

The songwriter recently shot to success, using Tiktok's write a song per day challenge to finesse his skills.

New single 'everything sucks' emerged from this, and instantly sparked a connection globally, racking up 49 millions stream (!) and counting on Spotify.

A true social media sensation, new single 'rocket science' proves that this is far from a one-off, with its heartwarming sound set against an innocent plea for life.

It's a cathartic piece of alt-pop that aims for the moon, with vaultboy commenting...

"I was in the 'talking stage' with this girl who I really liked but it felt extremely difficult to shoot my shot: a feeling most people have felt. I wrote 'rocket science' to tell that story, my story, about knowing you both have feelings for each other, and saying 'what the hell, let’s do this!' After all, it’s not rocket science."

