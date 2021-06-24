Varley's 'The Pressure' Is A Slinky Electro-Pop Single

Multi-national three-piece Varley return with new single 'The Pressure'.

The group's debut EP 'Phantom Studies' landed back in 2019, matching pop ambitions to some stellar songwriting moments.

New single 'The Pressure' eases them into a fresh chapter, it's bass-slung structure offset by some ice-cool vocals.

Dublin born Claire-Ann picks apart social anxiety on the track, with lyrics that dive into her own experiences of becoming frozen in the moment.

She comments: "I started writing 'The Pressure' when I found myself in a situation that made me feel really awkward and in my head I started singing: 'Don’t mind me, I’m just waiting here for the world to make me disappear'."

"We wanted to describe the feeling of the pressure rising, feeling your cheeks turning red and wishing you could turn back the clocks and just not say anything at all. I spend a lot of time in my head, replaying and rewriting certain social situations. It's a bit of a vicious cycle because the more you start thinking about these things, the less you want to put yourself out there."

Reminiscent of those early London Grammar singles or Metronomy, 'The Pressure' is a divine return.

Photo Credit: Jen Krause

