Vans Launch Musicians Wanted Competition

Vans have launched their Musicians Wanted competition this morning.

The competition has a global reach, and offers the lucky winner the chance of a lifetime - sharing the stage with Clash cover star Anderson .Paak .

The West Coast guru spearheads the competition, originally created by Vansâ€™ Asia-Pacific region in 2015 before encompassing a global reach.

More than 7000 artists have taken part since its inception, and this latest round will be the most popular yet.

The contest series will celebrate fresh, new and "Off The Wall" talent from all genres.

The digital music competition opens shortly, with finalists earning special Vans product, Fender gear, global distribution,Â SpotifyÂ & AppleMusic playlisting, and a whole lot more besides.

CLASH will also spotlight the lucky European winner right here on our pages with a dedicated Off The Wall feature.

Entry:Â

Judging submissions,Â Anderson .PaakÂ will beÂ joined byÂ the wonderfulÂ NilÃ¼fer Yanya, alongside stars of Vans 'THIS IS OFF THE WALL' campaign J.I.D and Bohan PhoenixÂ whom together will pick the Top Five rated artists from each region.

Three artists will then perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted virtual concert - an ambitious streaming event which will be held in December.

Following this, one lucky winner will be announced to 'Share The Stage' with Anderson .Paak as the opening act in 2021.

Vans open submissions for their Musicians Wanted competition todayÂ - get involved HERE.

Submissions for Musicians Wanted close at midnight on the 11th of October 2020.

Photo:Â NilÃ¼fer Yanya

