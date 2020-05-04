Vans For Bands Confirm Streaming Bus-Tival

Frontline NHS workers are set to receive the Rockstar treatment with Vans For Bands announcing ‘Bus-tival’.

‘Bus-tival’ will be a livestreamed fundraiser to help provide frontline doctors and nurses with much needed rest facilities during the pandemic.

On April 7th Vans for Bands offered its entire fleet of buses to the NHS for the duration of the crisis. In order to boost donations via their JustGiving page, to cover the cost of keeping the buses parked on sight, the livestream will last for 10 hours between midday and 10pm on Saturday April 25th .

Taking part in the event is a range of artists, some of which are experienced and some relatively new. Soph Nathan of Our Girl and The Big Moon will be joining, as will Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols fame, Willie J Healey (who’s set to release his second album this year) and Yonaka, who released a great debut album in 2019.

The event will be hosted on Vans for Bands Facebook page and the full list of artists is below:

Glen Matlock

Frank Turner

Will Varley

Willie J Healey

Soph Nathan

Skinny Lister

Whenyoung

SHVPES

Colin Macleod

New Pagans

Yonaka

Grace Petrie

Melina Zavala

Caro

Alex Paterson

Oscar Pollock

Seil Lien

Low Island

Matt Wilson

Jess Guise

The Sad Song Co

Words: Matthew Pywell

