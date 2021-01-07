Vanessa Gimenez Shimmers On New Single 'Doing Better'

Vanessa Gimenez returns with shimmering new solo single 'Doing Better'.

As singer with Swimming Girls she helped the Bristol group to reach cult stardom, packing out London venue Shepherds Bush Empire in the process.

Her debut solo EP 'Make It Rain' is out on August 12th, and new single 'Doing Better' is the perfect introduction.

A song about grappling with freedom while escaping trauma, it's essentially a break up song but can be read in a myriad of ways.

A beautiful, mid tempo pop song, her lyricism is calm and assured, achieving maximum impact in the process.

She comments...

"‘Doing Better’ is a post breakup song at its core. But the message can be applied to many things in today’s society. I feel like a lot of people feel the need to ‘one-up’ each other, probably because of things like social media toxicity. It is really funny though when you remove yourself from it and just observe people being weird."

Photo Credit: Reuben Bastienne

