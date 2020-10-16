Van Morrison's New Album Has An Eyebrow-Raising Tracklisting

Van Morrison is set to release new album 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' on May 7th.
The Northern Irish singer has caused headlines with his anti-lockdown stance, even attempting to take Northern Irish politicians to court in an attempt to reinstate live music.
Releasing a furry of singles to state his views, Van Morrison will now expand on this across a double album.
Out on May 7th, 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' is billed as an attempt to create something new, with Van commenting:
“I’m getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time. This guy’s done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same ten? I’m trying to get out of the box.”
The tracklisting is already raising eyebrows - from 'Stop Bitching, Do Something' to 'Why Are You On Facebook?' it's... remarkable.
Here it is in full:
CD1
Latest Record Project
Where Have All the Rebels Gone?
Psychoanalysts' Ball
No Good Deed Goes Unpunished
Tried to Do the Right Thing
The Long Con
Thank God for the Blues
Big Lie
A Few Bars Early
It Hurts Me Too
Only a Song
Diabolic Pressure
Deadbeat
Saturday Night
Blue Funk
CD 2
Double Agent Double Bind
Love Should Come With A Warning
Breaking The Spell Up
County Down
Duper's Delight
My Time
After a While
He's Not the Kingpin
Mistaken Identity
Stop Bitching, Do Something
Western Man
They Own the Media
Why Are You on Facebook?
Jealousy
