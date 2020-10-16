Van Morrison's New Album Has An Eyebrow-Raising Tracklisting

Van Morrison is set to release new album 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' on May 7th.

The Northern Irish singer has caused headlines with his anti-lockdown stance, even attempting to take Northern Irish politicians to court in an attempt to reinstate live music.

Releasing a furry of singles to state his views, Van Morrison will now expand on this across a double album.

Out on May 7th, 'Latest Record Project: Volume 1' is billed as an attempt to create something new, with Van commenting:

“I’m getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time. This guy’s done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same ten? I’m trying to get out of the box.”

The tracklisting is already raising eyebrows - from 'Stop Bitching, Do Something' to 'Why Are You On Facebook?' it's... remarkable.

Here it is in full:

CD1

Latest Record Project

Where Have All the Rebels Gone?

Psychoanalysts' Ball

No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Tried to Do the Right Thing

The Long Con

Thank God for the Blues

Big Lie

A Few Bars Early

It Hurts Me Too

Only a Song

Diabolic Pressure

Deadbeat

Saturday Night

Blue Funk

CD 2

Double Agent Double Bind

Love Should Come With A Warning

Breaking The Spell Up

County Down

Duper's Delight

My Time

After a While

He's Not the Kingpin

Mistaken Identity

Stop Bitching, Do Something

Western Man

They Own the Media

Why Are You on Facebook?

Jealousy

