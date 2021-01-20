Van Morrison Starts Legal Challenge To Northern Irish Live Music Ban

Van Morrison has started a legal challenge to the current ban on live music events in Northern Ireland.

The songwriter and knight of the realm has hired a legal team to face down the ban, which covers all licensed venues over a six week period.

In a statement, his lawyer said the "blanket ban" had "financially and socially devastated" many people across Northern Ireland.

The BBC reports that the Department of Health has received a letter from Van Morrison's legal team, with a spokesman commenting:

"It is an accepted scientific fact that Covid-19 can spread when people are brought together in enclosed indoor locations. Stopping the spread of the virus is a priority for overnments across the world - to save lives and stop health services being overwhelmed."

Van Morrison spent the bulk of 2020 pouring scorn over the scientific research done on the spread of coronavirus, releasing three songs to rebuke this.

As a result, Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann wrote an opinion piece for Rolling Stone , in which he labelled the songwriter "dangerous" while challenging to put forward his own alternative research.

The case is ongoing.

