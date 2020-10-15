Van Morrison Previews New Single 'No More Lockdown'

Van Morrison has trailed his new single 'No More Lockdown'.

The Northern Irish legend has earned controversy for his outspoken stance on COVID, criticising the use of lockdown measures.

Decrying the impact of lockdown restrictions on live music, he recently played three nights at London's Palladium.

Laying out plans for a trilogy of singles, all profits from the release go towards the #SaveLiveMusic campaign.

Van Morrison said recently: “Thanks to everyone who came to the Palladium shows and who have supported the new single. The gigs were great and proved that live performance can operate safely. Now we need the government to ease restrictions further and instill confidence that venues are safe and enjoyable places to be for everyone.”

Of course, it could be argued that the reason venues are struggling is because of the government's approach to arts funding and the furlough system.

Indeed, it's entirely possible for lockdown to occur - and save lives - while the government continues to support the arts.

Just an FYI, Mr Morrison.

Second single 'No More Lockdown' lands on October 23rd, with Van Morrison sharing a new teaser.

NO MORE LOCKDOWN The third campaign track from Van Morrison will be available for download and streaming from Friday 23rd October @Spotify @AppleMusic @amazonmusic @Deezer #SaveLiveMusic @Save_LiveMusic pic.twitter.com/utpjUg3eD7 — Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) October 19, 2020

