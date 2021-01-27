Valley Maker's Downcast 'Instrument' Carries A Message Of Perseverance

Valley Maker has shared new single 'Instrument' - tune in now.

The South Carolina songwriter produces work of incredible richness and nuance, matching indie rock tropes to elements of Americana.

New album 'When The Day Leaves' is out on February 19th, and his new single 'Instrument' gives an indication of the riches in waiting.

Recalling Conor Oberst's earlier work or even aspects of Elliot Smith, it's a rainy rumination that carries within it a spark of optimism.

A song about suffering and renewal, 'Instrument' is a tender portrait of perseverance, an ode to carrying on.

He comments...

"I wrote 'Instrument' as a meditation on the challenges of persevering, of loving the world and other people, and of maintaining a hopeful vision for the future in these times we're living through."

"The uncertain future of our planet, with climate change and related natural disasters, always feels very present for me in these considerations. So the song and video reflect both upon anxieties and affections for our world; they explore what it means to remain a part of it all, to carry on amidst human and elemental uncertainty."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bree Burchfield

