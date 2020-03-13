Valencia's 'No Caller ID' Is A Solid Gold Bop

LA based alt-pop pairing Valencia have shared their new single 'No Caller ID'.

Out now, it's the latest chapter penned by the duo, who met through mutuals while studying at Berklee College of Music.

Settling in Los Angeles, California’s Jadeyn Madsen and London’s Lou Courts allow their voices to intertwine on a project rooted in freedom.

New single 'No Caller ID' is a solid gold bop, a piece of explicit pop music that doesn't hold back in its search for frank honesty.

A song about mistakes and regrets, and saying too much, 'No Caller ID' is "about drunk calling your ex to tell them that you hate them but love ‘em at the same time..."

Tune in now.

