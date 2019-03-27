Vagabon's 'Water Me Down' Is A Bold Stream Of Consciousness

New York based aesthete Vagabon has shared her engaging new piece 'Water Me Down'.

The multi-disciplinary artist's new album is already sparking breathless word of mouth hype, a work of real originality.

Self-titled, it lands on October 18th, with the songwriter - real name Lætitia Tamko - now sharing a fresh preview.

'Water Me Down' seems to emerge from a strikingly unique place, it's interrupted sonics seemingly emerging from a stream of consciousness writing session.

Working with collaborator Eric Litmann, 'Water Me Down' has this disruptive sensibility, while also supplying something atmospheric and beguiling.

Vagabon explains...

"I wrote ‘Water Me Down’ in a stream of consciousness way in the few minutes following a frustrating phone call with someone. Coincidentally, I was at my friend Eric Litmann's house who has a recording setup in his bedroom. I sat on his bed on a winter NYC night with a standard 58 mic up close to my face, and laid down the bulk of this song that night."

"We then went in and collaborated on the different textures... I tackled drums, arrangement, melodies and production. Eric played the synths and handled co-production. My intention with ‘Water Me Down’ was to create a playground in which to explore difficult feelings with confidence, triumph and foresight.”

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

