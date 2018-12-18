Vaal Embraces Jungle Energy On Startling New Cut 'Blue Eyes'

London based Vaal has shared her powerful new track 'Blue Eyes' - tune in now.

Eliot Sumner has used the name Vaal for some time, playing DJ sets across Europe at top clubs under her electronic moniker.

Producing new material as she travels, the digital maverick is set to release new album 'Nosferatu' later this month.

While her earlier releases were techno-inclined this new project incorporates darker elements, from shattered synths to breaks-laden percussive elements.

New track 'Blue Eyes' is online now, and the video is a meditation on mental illness, survival, empathy, and finding space for common humanity.

The track itself opens with a lengthy spoken word element, before suddenly surging into a jungle work out, while the cold wave synths operate mechanically on top.

Surprising, startling, and hugely impressive, 'Blue Eyes' feels distinct, and totally original - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.