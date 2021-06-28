V9 Links With Billy Billions For 'Hole In One'

Homerton sensei V9 teams up with Billy Billions for new single 'Hole In One'.

Arguably one of the most imposing artists at work in UK drill right now, V9 blends technical dexterity with an ear for killer production.

Out now, 'Hole In One' finds V9 spraying alongside fellow East London titan Billy Billions, and it's a fantastic collaboration.

The production is sub-zero in its icy glare, while the two MCs move from edgy lyricism through to fun reference points.

The colourful video taps into that summer energy - tune in now.

- - -