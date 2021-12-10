V9 Channels The Mask In 'Change'

Homerton sensei V9 returns with new single 'Change'.

An underground hero, V9 is one of the most creative rappers at work in London today.

Blending drill with outsider elements, his music continually evades description, with V9 walking an individual path.

New single 'Change' is another about-turn, with V9 flipping a pop culture reference on its side.

Taking the role of The Mask - as defined by Jim Carey in the 90s flick - to a new level, he seems to tap into the more cartoonish elements of his persona.

There's a devastating beat underneath, however, with V9's lyrical prowess engaged from the off.

He comments: “Crazy 2 me i’ve had this song for a while, but I just wasn’t ready to release it. Do you know what it’s all about? SS you know, I’ll never change...”

Tune in now.

