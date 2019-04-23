Vérité Drops New Track 'Think Of Me'

Vérité has shared her new song 'Think Of Me' - tune in now.

The songwriter can only speak of her own experiences, a voice that delves into her own life time and time again.

New album - her second to date - 'New Skin' drops on October 25th, with Vérité sharing another preview.

There's a twist in the tale, though, as the songwriter looks back on lack of commitment from a former lover.

"In the moment, being cheated on is devastating," she admits. "Six years later, I can look back on it with some humor and lightness."

"This song was another rare look back. I can remember being so vacant from that relationship and focused on my work and career, I literally didn’t notice the person next to me crumbling. But in hindsight it feels so light and funny to me and I wanted to translate this dark thing in a bubbly, cheeky way."

Adding another twist to the lyric, she explains: "I walked into the studio with the lyric, ‘I hope you fuck her with your eyes closed’ and ‘think of me’ was the only way that sentence could be finished."

Tune in now.

