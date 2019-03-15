UTO's '22' Offers Exquisite Parisian Dream Pop

UTO have shared their new song '22' - tune in now.

The beguiling Parisian project is rooted in romance, in the lasting relationship between Emile and Neysa.

Incoming EP 'The Night's Due' offers dreamy pop thrills, guitars draped in effects and vocals draped in heavenly longing.

Out soon on Paris-based label Pain Surprises, new song '22' contains a glimpse of the kaleidoscopic colours on display.

Coy but still potent, '22' feels endlessly youthful, endlessly optimistic. Tune in now.

