US Vinyl Sales Soar To New Record

Stateside vinyl sales have risen to 30 year records, it has been reported.

Nielsen Music/MRC Data have delivered their breakdown of music sales in 2020, and have declared it to be the best year for vinyl since they began recording data in 1991.

Last week more than 1.6 million records were sold across the United States, a record-breaking surge that underlines a continuing trend.

As usual, fans returning to classic titles undoubtedly helps the vinyl resurgence, but there's a few new releases, too.

Paul McCartney's home-recorded 'McCartney III' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts this week, and sold more than 32,000 vinyl copies - the third biggest first week vinyl tally since 1991.

It matches an ongoing trend on this side of the Atlantic, too, with vinyl sales booming during lockdown.

