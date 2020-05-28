U.S. Girls Meg Remy Confirms New Book

U.S. Girls songwriter Meg Remy will release her first book in 2021.

The project returned earlier this year, releasing acclaimed album 'Heavy Light' through 4AD .

Meg Remy's continual creativity extends to the printed word next year, with new book Begin By Telling out on March 16th.

A collection of "illustrated lyric essays depicting memories from early childhood to present day", it will be published by Book*Hug Press.

A press note contains more details, describing the book as a collection of essays that peer into "Desert Storm, the Oklahoma City Bombing, random street violence, the petrochemical industry, small town Deadheads, a toilet with uterus lining in it, the county STD clinic, and missionaries at the front door."

The book description opens with a short poem:

"Never forget

to connect the dots

This book is an attempt to connect a couple."

Order Begin By Telling HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.