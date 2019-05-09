URTE Announces New 'Permafrost' EP

URTE has shared details of new 'Permafrost' EP.

The beat maker is based in Frieberg, and shared a slew of hype-inducing dubs on Coyote Records' Rinse show back in 2018.

Since then a creative relationship has developed, with the London imprint set to handle the German artist's new EP.

Out on September 25th, the four tracker will be available digitally alongside limited edition postcards and A3 prints.

The title cut is online now, and it shares that sense of compressed space which makes instrumental grime such an intense experience.

The sub-zero electronics have a cinematic touch, however, while the synth harmonies point towards other electronic forms, such as trance.

Airing today - Bandcamp Friday - you know what to do.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://urte.bandcamp.com/album/permafrost" href="http://urte.bandcamp.com/album/permafrost">Permafrost by URTE</a>

'Permafrost' will be released on September 25th.

