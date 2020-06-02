upsidedownhead Links With Mansionair On 'twice as tough'

Australian producer upsidedownhead has shared his masterful new single 'twice as tough' in full.

The Sydney based electronic artist is renowned for his studio touch, working in the background on a series of vital releases.

His 2018 EP saw upsidedownhead move towards centre stage, and allowed him to fully realise some of those burning creative ideas.

New single 'twice as tough' continues this journey, and it's a coiled, slow-burning slice of electronics with vocals from Mansionair's Jack Froggatt.

The vocal takes the producer's work in a fresh direction, and it was born from completely open-minded studio sessions. upsidedownhead comments:

“I’ve been friends with the Mansionair boys for years, being Sydney locals and bumping into them at all the gigs and on tour. I literally had the thought, hey Jack… you for once in your life don’t have much on. Want to come jam? No rules… no pre-conceptions.”

It's a sign of how close-knit Sydney's music scene can be, with Mansionair able to switch up their own approach to work in an electronic direction.

For his part, Jack Froggatt was entranced by the results. He explains:

“Ross and I had always entertained the idea of working together, I love his ear for production and we share a lot of the same musical influences. We got together on a Sydney summer afternoon and after chatting about life and catching up we wrote this song, about learning to love yourself before letting other people in. This song is very much centred around consoling, more specifically … for someone to be strong, for you.”

Out now, 'twice as tough' is a beautifully etched collaboration, so deliberate and refined in its execution.

We've got first play of the video - tune in now.

