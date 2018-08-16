Update: The Lock Tavern Not Closing, Undergoing Refurb

The new owners of Camden nightspot The Lock Tavern have confirmed it will not be closing.

Earlier this week Time Out reported that the North London venue would be shutting after the August Bank Holiday, mirroring social media messages from promoters associated with the bar.

However it seems that this isn't quite the case. The Lock Tavern has changed hands, with promotion team LNZRT stepping down after 16 years.

The August Bank Holiday is their last hurrah, ending a stellar run of live dates and continual support of grassroots music.

They comment: "The list of previous guests is pretty mind blowing for a room so tiny and goes to show just why the world NEEDS small music venues."

New owners East London Pub Co. will then take charge, offering a "phased restoration" of the venue that will run over a six month period. The press note from the new owners reads:

"The venue will see the installation of a new bar, much coveted roof terrace and rear beer garden. Much of the bar team will remain the same, with some taking more involved roles in the pub’s operation, events and music scheduling."

“The Lock Tavern has a fantastic history and we are looking forward to breathing new life into this Camden institution and honouring its musical heritage. The pub has been around for decades and host to some of the UK’s best up-and-coming and established talent, which is why we want to ensure music remains at the heart of this venue,” says Bradley Lomas of East London Pub Co.

“The Lock Tavern will re-open 31st August with the same atmosphere and spirit that everyone knows and loves, just with an enhanced food and beverage offering, and toilets that lock. Over the restoration period, we have an outstanding creative team who are excited to respectfully restore this great boozer.”

So there we go. Good luck to the new team, and congratulations once more to LNZRT!

