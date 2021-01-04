Unusual Demont Oozes Charm With 'Purple'

R&B riser Unusual Demont has shared his new single 'Purple'.

Each new release from the vocalist exudes a sense of soul, with Unusual Demont unafraid to step outside of the boundaries.

Aligned to Avant Garden - home of Emotional Oranges and THEY. - he's widely tipped to break out this year.

New single 'Purple' is online now, and it brings the tempo right now, with its sluggish croon matched to digital elements.

Twisting and turning as he sees fit, 'Purple' is guided by Unusual Demont's knack for immersive vocal hooks.

He comments...

"'Purple' got its name due to me listening to ‘The Beautiful Ones’ by Prince a loooot during the time I made it. The producer - Elijah Cruz - was actually a friend of a friend and had no idea what kind of style I was into or looking for at the time so them sending *that* beat while I was on a Prince kick was damn near divine timing."

"The song itself is about being with someone and knowing they’re only sticking around to avoid hurting you. It’s a bittersweet experience cause even though it hurts, you still have them around. But in the same way, letting them go is just as bittersweet."

"I’m excited to put out 'Purple' because it holds a lot of the more alternative elements I hope to present as an artist from this point forward."

Tune in now.

