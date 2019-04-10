Unreleased Arthur Russell Material Gathered On New Compilation

A series of unreleased Arthur Russell recordings will be gathered on a new compilation.

The influential American composer recorded prodigiously throughout his life, moving from disco to folk in unforgettable style.

His scattered catalogue is still throwing up surprises, with a new compilation boasting yet more unreleased gems.

'Iowa Dream' contains demos laid down for Mercury Records and Columbia Records in the ’70s, alongside some other early recordings and the odd folk cover or two.

Out on Audika Records, the album was completed thanks to help from Peter Broderick.

Set to be released on November 15th, you can pre-order 'Iowa Dream' HERE and check out 'You Did It To Yourself' below.

<a href="http://arthurrussell.bandcamp.com/album/iowa-dream">Iowa Dream by Arthur Russell</a>

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Wonder Boy’

2. ‘I Never Get Lonesome’

3. ‘Everybody Everybody’

4. ‘You Did It Yourself’

5. ‘Come To Life’

6. ‘Iowa Dream’

7. ‘Words Of Love’

8. ‘I Still Love You’

9. ‘You Are My Love’

10. ‘Barefoot In New York’

11. ‘Just Regular People’

12. ‘I Wish I Had A Brother’

13. ‘I Felt’

14. ‘The Dogs Outside Are Barking’

15. ‘Sharper Eyes’

16. ‘Follow You’

17. ‘List Of Boys’

18. ‘I Kissed The Girl From Outer Space’

19. ‘In Love With You For The Last Time’

