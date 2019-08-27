Unperfect Share Tropical-Tinged New Single 'Body On My Beat'

adidas Originals Breathe New Life Into The OZWEEGO
Fashion’s favourite dad shoe got a new makeover…
Fashion’s favourite dad shoe got a new makeover…
Jump to navigation
Unperfect have shared their addictive new single 'Body On My Beat'.
The four-piece pop ensemble are building up to the release of their new EP, with 'Go On...It's A Vibe' acting as a mini-manifesto of sorts.
Out on September 13th, their edgy alt-pop introduction has gradually moved in an R&B direction, as emphasised by their new single.
'Body On My Beat' has a tropical swing, with the Xenomania production leaning more towards those late 90s Destiny's Child singles but with a 2k19 twist.
It's a resolutely UK sound, with Unperfect applying a little London grit to that R&B formula.
Tune in now.
Related: So Jaded - How Unperfect Might Just Re-Define Pop's Girl Group Ethos