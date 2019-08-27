Unperfect Share Tropical-Tinged New Single 'Body On My Beat'

It moves the pop risers in a more R&B direction...
30 · 08 · 2019

Unperfect have shared their addictive new single 'Body On My Beat'.

The four-piece pop ensemble are building up to the release of their new EP, with 'Go On...It's A Vibe' acting as a mini-manifesto of sorts.

Out on September 13th, their edgy alt-pop introduction has gradually moved in an R&B direction, as emphasised by their new single.

'Body On My Beat' has a tropical swing, with the Xenomania production leaning more towards those late 90s Destiny's Child singles but with a 2k19 twist.

It's a resolutely UK sound, with Unperfect applying a little London grit to that R&B formula.

Tune in now.

