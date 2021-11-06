Unknown T, M Huncho Spar On New Burner 'Wonderland'

Unknown T and M Huncho team up on new burner 'Wonderland'.
Unknown T is on a run right now, having released his excellent mixtape 'Rise Above Hate' in 2020.
There's more to come, but for now the Hackney rapper has shared a brand new collaboration.
Masked avenger M Huncho appears on 'Wonderland', the sound of two vibrant MCs challenging one another.
The ice cold production nods towards their drill roots, while the Suave visuals present a journey into a surreal Alice In Wonderland dream house.
Tune in now.
- - -