Unknown T Drops New Single 'WW2'

East London's own Unknown T has shared his new single 'WW2'.

The new single finds the Homerton talent opening 2021 in fine style, following the critical acclaim lavished on last year's 'Rise Above Hate' mixtape.

Out now, 'WW2' is a drill-leaning bop, with Unknown T matching brash swagger to his infectious appeal.

Brisk and confident, 'WW2' even finds room for the much-loved T Bop dance in the Kevin Hudson directed video.

One to set social media in a frenzy, you can check it out below:

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.