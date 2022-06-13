Unknown T Drops Epic New Freestyle 'Who Said Drill's Dead?'

East London's Unknown T drops new freestyle 'Who Said Drill's Dead?' - tune in now.

Out now, the freestyle takes aim at the cynics, with one of the formative voices in UK drill returning to push back the boundaries once more.

A two-part project, 'Who Said Drill's Dead?' utilises an ice-cold beat, with the rattling snares and sub-zero electronics winding their way down your spine.

As ever, Unknown T's bars hit home with devastating effect, his dextrous word play set against the ultra-physical flow.

L.X. crafts the video, with Ashley Walters making a fantastic walk-on appearance in an East London cafe.

More than a little echo of Top Boy, you can check out the video below.

- - -