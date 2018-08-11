Unknown T Charged With Murder

East London rapper Unknown T has been charged with murder, it has been reported.

The rapper - real name Daniel Lena - was responsible for one of last summer's defining UK rap anthems, the inescapable 'Homerton B'.

Now LBC reports that Unknown T has been charged with a murder of a 20 year old man, following a party in North London last year.

There has been no official statement from Unknown T's team.

The statement from LBC reads:

Drill music rapper Unknown T, whose real name is Daniel Lena, has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man at a flat party in Islington in north London in January 2018. — LBC Breaking (@lbcbreaking) July 16, 2019

More on this as it develops.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.