Unknown T Announces New Mixtape 'Adolescence'

Unknown T will release new mixtape 'Adolescence' on July 30th.

The rapper's debut mixtape 'Rise Above Hate' marked him out as a formidable voice, blending UK-centric drill sounds with a broader sonic palette.

With his M Huncho aided track 'Wonderland' scorching its way online, Unknown T underlined his return by walking the latest Louis Vuitton Menswear SS22 collection by Virgil Abloh for Paris Fashion Week.

New mixtape 'Adolescence' is out on July 30th, with new single 'Goodums' online now.

Shooting a special performance clip for COLORS, you can check it out below:

