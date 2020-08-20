Unknown P Shares New Single 'Piers Morgan'

Comedy drill rapper Unknown P has shared his new single 'Piers Morgan'.

The viral sensation is the work of comedian Munya Chawawa, and it's done with the utmost love for the form.

Famed for his quickfire videos - his take on the Chip vs Stormzy beef was absolute gold - Unknown P recently inked a major label deal.

Translating those witty videos into something as coherent as a single was always going to be demanding, but we reckon Munya has just about managed it.

Out now, 'Piers Morgan' is done efficiently, with the rolling snares in the production echoing the traits of some of 2020's most popular street bangers.

The word play - as ever - in on-point, with Unknown P's lyrical ability and playful putting many 'proper' rappers to shame.

As Munya puts it...

"I created Unknown P as a nod towards the appropriation and false ownership of black culture that often happens in western societies. Drill is very much portrayed as violent music for violent people, as a means of stubbing out a form of expression for many black young men…when in reality, it’s a genre of music enjoyed by people of all demographics across the world…"

"Unknown P comes to burst the bubble of what the stereotypical drill artist and fan ‘should’ look like. He’s a pheasant-eating, Brexit-backing Tory who loves the genre as much as the next man and furthermore, he’s a decent drill artist in his own right."

Tune in now.

