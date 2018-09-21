Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce Instrumental Album 'IC-01 Hanoi'

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced plans for new instrumental album 'IC-01 Hanoi'.

The album owes a debt to the band's fondness for travelling, and was constructed by Ruban Nielson, his longtime collaborator Jacob Portrait and his brother Kody Nielson in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi.

Recorded in lengthy bursts of live sessions, 'Sex & Food' is completely instrumental, distilling the group's love of jazz, afrobeat, psychedelia, and other way out sounds.

The core trio are joined by Minh Nguyen on Sáo Trúc, Đàn Môi, and Vietnamese percussion and Ruban Nielson's father, Chris, on flugelhorn, saxophone and keyboards.

Taken from the album, check out the left-field groove of 'Hanoi 6' below.

'IC-01 Hanoi' will be released on October 26th.

Photo Credit: Neil Krug

