UNKLE's James Lavelle Remixes Japanese Television

UNKLE's James Lavelle has stepped in to remix Japanese Television.

The band's single 'Falling Spikes' became a breakout moment in 2020, enjoying strong 6Music support and winning the group fresh fans.

Taking their psychedelic noir to a fresh level, 'Falling Spikes' has now been re-worked by a seminal electronic producer.

UNKLE figure James Lavelle taps into his psychedelic roots, exploring the band's sound by taking it apart brick by brick.

“During lockdown we thought it would be cool to create a remix project with artists we admire. We love collaborating. It’s exciting to have them reimagine our tracks,” say Japanese Television.

The results are certainly a re-imagining - in the hands of James Lavelle, 'Falling Spikes' becomes this immersive experience, all billowing textures and surf-rock guitars.

The band add: “James is a living legend and as big fans it’s an honour to have him remix...”

Tune in now.

