Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) Acquire Bob Dylan's Entire Catalogue

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) have purchased Bob Dylan's entire catalogue.

The move covers every song the legendary rock bard has written, ranging from 1962's 'Blowin' In The Wind' through to 2020's epic 'Murder Most Foul'.

In all, the purchase covers more than 600 songs, representing the full output of a truly seminal American artist.

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) now own the rights to the catalogue, a body of work that earned him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, with the Swedish academy citing his ability to create "new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition..."

UMPG Chairman & CEO Jody Gerson comments:

“To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time - whose cultural importance can’t be overstated - is both a privilege and a responsibility. The UMPG global team is honored to be Bob Dylan’s publishing partner and I especially want to acknowledge Marc Cimino whose passion and perseverance were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us. We look forward to working with Bob and the team in ensuring his artistry continues to reach and inspire generations of fans, recording artists and songwriters around the world.”

A new video has been created to signify the move - watch it HERE.

Bob Dylan's latest album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' is out now.

