Unheard Miles Davis Album 'Rubberband' To Gain Release

An unheard Miles Davis album will gain full release later this year.

The legendary jazz musician almost his entire career on Columbia, working with the label on seminal releases such as 'Kind Of Blue' and 'In A Silent Way'.

In 1985 the trumpeter shocked the music world by departing his long term home, signing a new contract with Warner Bros. Records.

Entering the studio, Miles Davis began working on material influenced by funk and soul, as well as plans to incorporate powerhouse vocalists Al Jarreau and Chaka Khan.

Later discarding almost an entire album's worth of material titled 'Rubberband', Miles then took yet another about-turn on his famed set 'Tutu'.

On Record Store Day this year a four track EP from the 'Rubberband' sessions, with a full album release now planned.

Finished by the original producers Hall and Giles, and Davis’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr., who played the drums on the original sessions, it also boasts vocals from Lalah Hathaway (daughter of soul legend Donny Hathaway) and the 12-time Grammy-nominee Ledisi.

Here's a preview cut.

'Rubberband' will be released on September 6th.

