Unheard Jason Molina Recordings Collected on 'Eight Gates'

2020 has dealt more than its fair shares of blows, so here's something unexpected: a 'new' Jason Molina album.

The material on incoming LP 'Eight Gates' was recorded before his death due to complications from alcoholism, and its informed by health struggles and his move to London.

The title is a reference to the city's historic seven gates - Jason carved out an eighth gate, an entrance to a city that existed only in his imagination.

'Eight Gates' will be released on August 7th, featuring a total of nine unheard songs.

'Shadow Answers The Wall' is online now, and it's a powerful, brooding song, one amplified by the uncanny feeling of hearing that voice once more.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Whisper Away

2. Shadow Answers the Wall

3. The Mission’s End

4. Old Worry

5. She Says

6. Fire on the Rail

7. Be Told the Truth

8. Thistle Blue

9. The Crossroad and the Emptiness

Photo Credit: Aidan Moffat

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.