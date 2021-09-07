Unheard George Harrison Song 'Cosmic Empire' Released

Unheard George Harrison song 'Cosmic Empire' has gone online.

As myth has it , George Harrison - the Quiet Beatle - was held back in the Fab Four, with the pre-eminent partnership of Lennon and McCartney blocking his songwriting.

This pent up musicality bursts forth on 1970's 'All Things Must Pass' - regularly held up as the finest solo Beatle endeavour.

While that may be reductive, the sense of talent unleashed certainly comes to the fore on a new box set, a lavish 50th anniversary take on this seminal album.

Laid bare, the fruits of Harrison's labours are clear - spending two days at Abbey Road recording 30 demos, he split is time between full band and a second, solo day alongside co-producer Phil Spector.

This second day produced 'Cosmic Empire', a song who title alone could only spring from one artist - lovely, Beatles-esque pop, it's just George and his guitar, an endlessly endearing combination.

Online now for the first time, 'Cosmic Empire' is a gorgeous pop miniature, and it comes accompanied by a neat lyric video.

'All Things Must Pass - 50th Anniversary Edition' will be released on August 6th.

- - -