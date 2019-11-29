Umlilo's 'Qhakuva' Is A Brooding, Provocative Piece Of Electronics

South African artist Umlilo has shared brooding, intense new cut 'Qhakuva'.

The new release ties Umlilo to Rushmore's always on point Trax Couture, the beginning of a fascinating partnership.

Umlilo already has two superb EPs to their name, establishing a potent electronic style dubbed ‘Future Kwaai’ in reference to their Kwaai Diva moniker.

Exploding notions of gender and identity within a club framework, provocative new cut 'Qhakuva' pairs the SA artist with producer Jumping Back Slash.

A murky, twilight jammer, it's cramped yet skeletal framework is reminiscent of the system pressure instrumental grime exudes.

Umlilo's potent vocal adds another dimension, with 'Qhakuva' becoming a mini mission statement.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Stuart Hendricks

