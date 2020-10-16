Uma's 'Nebula' Taps Into That Honeymoon Feeling

Uma has shared her new single 'Nebula'.

The UK creative is currently hunkering down in Barcelona, using the Spanish city as a base for her artistry.

Working alongside her close collaborator and partner Lucy Lu, she's spent the last few weeks putting the finishing touches to her new EP.

The EP is incoming, with Uma sharing one final preview from the project - and it's a seductive piece of slow-burning alt-pop.

A blend of different influences, it brings together the disparate elements that fire up her musical imagination.

She comments: “I spent a lot of time studying classical music. Later on, becoming more exposed to the likes of pop, I realised how much I enjoyed the fluidity of genres and sounds...”

Lyrically, it touches on her life in Barcelona, on finding ways to emotionally unpack in a fresh environment.

Uma adds: “it’s about the post-honeymoon honey sweet feeling of seeing the person you love and understanding where they’ve been, their happiness and their pain and finding yourself overwhelmed and head over heels in love.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ay Mamá Studio (Carla Front Ruiz + Idoia Iriarte)

