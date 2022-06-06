Ultra-Rare Lou Reed Recordings Unearthed

A series of ultra-rare Lou Reed recordings are set to be released on a new album.

The Lou Reed Archive Series runs through the ever-excellent Light In The Attic, with 'Lou Reed: Words & Music, May 1965' landing on August 26th.

The first edition features a plethora of never-before-heard material, including the earliest-known recordings of some Velvet Underground classics.

Expect raw versions of 'Pale Blue Eyes', 'Heroin' and 'I'm Waiting For My Man', all released in partnership with Lou Reed's surviving partner Laurie Anderson.

John Cale contributes to some of these recordings, while the release itself will be augmented by a full podcast diving into the project.

Check out the early version of 'I'm Waiting For My Man' below.

'Lou Reed: Words & Music, May 1965' will be released on August 26th.

Photo Credit: Julian Schnabel

