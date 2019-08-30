Ultra-Chic Garage Punk Group Film Noir Share 'Château d’eau'

Parisian garage band Film Noir pair classic rock with punk undertones in their new track, ‘Château d’eau’.

The band is still up and coming and cementing their vintage, rockabilly-esque sound - but if their second EP is anything like the new track, they’re on their way to creating something special.

Bass and guitar intertwine against the steady drumbeat, creating a strong foundation for the raw and bluesy vocals.

“My love, drifting, away, from you / leaving you nothing to hold onto,” are nostalgic, visceral lyrics against the rumble of the bassline.

Echoed, layered vocals are haunting and cinematic orchestration, giving a slight nod to the band’s name. The song explores the idea of a somber, nostalgic character listening to the voice in his head that constantly tells him through the song’s sinister chorus, “you won’t make it without me" as he recalls a past love.

The track comes just six months after their debut EP ‘Vertiges (Men of Glory)’ and is part of their forthcoming EP, ‘Tendrément,’ out June 26th.

You can stream the brooding rock song now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

