UKG Trio Foor Remix AMiR

North London's AMiR has been passionate about music since he was a kid.

Listening to anything he could get his hands on, music became a lens, a way of viewing the world, and in turn allowing the world to view him.

Pop steeped in classic R&B, AMiR uses these sounds as a method to explore his life. He explains...

"I love my Indian heritage, family and values I’ve been raised with and am lucky to have the freedoms I’ve had. But there’s still, an underlying, backward mentality within the community that’s defined the lives of some of my friends and family. Issues such as sexuality, career choices, marriage and gender still fall under scrutiny. I hope that my, incredibly western sounding pop music, can show people that your heritage needn’t define your path..."

Beautiful new single 'Feel For You' is out now, blessed with a lush, direct, and hugely confident vocal from the newcomer.

As a special treat for fans UKG production trio Foor have stepped in to deliver a garage style remix, and those snapping snares ramp up the energy.

A delicious re-working, it shows just how flexible AMiR's music really is. Tune in now.

