UK R&B Force La Shana Latrice Shares 'Let It Flow'

UK R&B force La Shana Latrice returns with new single 'Let It Flow'.

The Birmingham raised vocalist has always been infatuated with R&B, so much so that she moved to Atlanta, Georgia to chase her dream.

Finessing her skills, she returned to the UK and released her debut album 'Everything Is Changing' in 2020, a potent display of her abilities.

New single 'Let It Flow' takes her into a different plane, with the clinical production helmed by Reginald 'Regg' Smith.

Her divine vocal lifts the song, with 'Let It Flow' locating that sub-zero charm.

Reginald 'Regg' Smith sculpts the visuals, building a universe for La Shana Latrice to inhabit.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Feridon Terry

